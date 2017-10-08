High voltage drama in Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular series, Naamkarann, which airs on Star Plus, is keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screen.

TellyChakkar.com had already reported that in the upcoming episodes of the daily, with the end of Gurumaa (Maninee Mishra) and Dayavanti (Ragini Shah), good will win over evils.

Now that Shweta (Shruti Ulfat) has happily accepted Avni as her daughter in law, the ardent viewers of the daily will get to witness some happy moments between Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore).

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Avni will propose to Neil and he will accept herproposal. The duo will get married in the Catholic way where Neil too will propose Avni.

We have already reported yesterday that Neil will soon be revealed to be the father of Juhi’s (Poonam Preet) daughter.

Will Avni and Neil live happily ever after? Well, the upcoming episodes of the daily seem to have a lot more in store.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.