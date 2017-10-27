It works wonders when two artists from different streams come together to put up something common.

The result turns out to be exalting!!!

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say, Shaan has had been at the top of his game while singing for famous faces in the Bollywood industry and Preetika Rao has been enamouring the audiences with her acting skills.

As hinted at earlier, Shaan and Preetika have teamed up for a music video that is all things romance. Sung by Shaan, the music video will be featuring Shaan and Preetika grooving on the romantic number.

The music video titled ‘Surilee’ will be released on Gaana Originals.

Sounds exciting! Isn't it?

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Preetika said, “Shaan told me that he watched my television debut Beintehaa on Colors and quite liked my performance and the show too. He had no clue that I was Amrita Rao's sister. He also happened to notice me in my second show Love Ka Hai Intezaar for which he sang a romantic number for a dream sequence picturised on me and Mohit Sehgal. So when he was looking out for a co-star for this music video which is actually the grand finale video of Gaana Originals, which has many acclaimed singers coming out with their original tracks and videos - he thought, I perfectly suited the lyrics and the theme of the song. He approached me through my producer Siddharth Malhotra to star in his video.

It was definitely a dream-come-true experience to work with Shaan in his music video considering we all know what a rage his music videos used to be.

"Choreographer Deepak who choreographed him in Jhalak Dikh La Ja choreographed our dance sequence. Shaan is a very good dancer we all know that by now. Incidentally, the music video has been directed by Iqbaal Rizzwi, who also directed Love Ka Hai Intezaar and has directed Shaan's video Aqsar in 2004.”

“I am quite excited for the release of the video which is scheduled today (27 October),” signs off Preetika.

We wish them all the luck.