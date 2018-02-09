Woah! Priyank Sharma just got an extremely romantic proposal

Mumbai: Fans play an important part in a celebrity’s life.
They never fail to surprise their favorite stars with their own way of showing their affection.
The good looking and popular Priyank Sharma, who became quite popular among fans after winning hearts in popular reality shows like Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss 11, surely enjoys a huge fan following.
The young lad’s social media is always flooded with lovely messages sent by his fans for him and he makes sure to keeps himself connected to them.
Recently, Priyank had an emotional moment when a female fan of his went out of the way to shower her love for him.
Yes, she PROPOSED to Priyank with Red Roses, which later turned out to be a very special moment not just for the fan but for Priyank as well. Overwhelmed with the gesture of the fan, Priyank hugged the girl and thanked her for the sweet gesture.
Later, Priyank took to Instagram to post the video and thanked all his admirers across the globe for the love.
And she made the entire jury panel cry today along with me . I just wanna thank you for the kind of emotion you have for me and to all the people who have the mutual feelings . I just feel a little bad that I fail to reply each one of you since it’s next to impossible for me . But just want to tell you all and the entire family of mine that I am really thankful to all of you . Without you guys I ain’t anything ! It’s just makes me nostalgic right now , I LOVE YOU GUYS whatever I am becoming and reaching is because of you guys .
Sweet indeed! Isn’t it?
