Woah! Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to share screen space together

Over the last few years, we have seen some of the strongest television couples redefining love, marriage and togetherness.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are two well-known names of the world of Indian television. Be it playing an on-screen couple or participating in a dance reality show, they have done it all with perfection. It has been long that the two have shared screen space together.

For those who are planning to celebrate their New Years' Eve, watching their favourite TV stars, Ravi and Sargun will come together to entertain their fans with a special performance on ‘Main Tera Boyfriend Tu Meri Girlfriend’ from the film Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Take a look at the way their rehearsal groove:

Are you excited to watch Ravi and Sargun’s performance? Hit the comment section below!