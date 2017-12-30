Hot Downloads

Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?

Which TV couple ruled your heart in 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Woah! Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to share screen space together

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2017 01:58 PM

Over the last few years, we have seen some of the strongest television couples redefining love, marriage and togetherness.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are two well-known names of the world of Indian television. Be it playing an on-screen couple or participating in a dance reality show, they have done it all with perfection. It has been long that the two have shared screen space together.

For those who are planning to celebrate their New Years' Eve, watching their favourite TV stars, Ravi and Sargun will come together to entertain their fans with a special performance on ‘Main Tera Boyfriend Tu Meri Girlfriend’ from the film Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Take a look at the way their rehearsal groove:

Are you excited to watch Ravi and Sargun’s performance? Hit the comment section below!





Tags > Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Main Tera Boyfriend Tu Mer Girlfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, screen space together,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top