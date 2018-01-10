Woah! Rudra and Bhavya to MARRY in Ishqbaaaz

A big shout out to all the fans of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) from Star Plus' popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Loins)!

The ongoing episodes of the series are bringing forth too much of high voltage drama. According to the latest episode, Veer (Nikitin Dheer) had been trying all means to make life tough for Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandana) during their stay in Goa.

Now we hear that, in the coming episodes, the viewers will get to see some happy moments between Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) as they will visit Shivaay and Anika in Goa.

Sounds exciting! Doesn’t it?

Our source informs us that, Shivaay and Anika will help Rudra and Bhavya to patch up. And eventually, Rudra will confess his love for Bhavya and propose her in a romantic way.

Aww!!

And guess what? Well, Rudra will get a positive response from his lady love in return.

The duo will then decide to tie the knot and the Oberois will be busy preparing for Rudra and Bhavya’s D-day.

Already excited for the celebration galore, eh?

When we contacted Mansi, she confirmed the development with us.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite shows.