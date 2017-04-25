Woah! Saurav Gurjar to represent India in WWE Dubai

Tinsel town celebs never fail to impress us with their acting skills, and interestingly many are also blessed with some extraordinary talent.

Not many would know, actor Saurav Singh Gurjar, who played Raavan in Sony TV’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, is a national champion in kick boxing.

Now, it’s a proud moment for the actor as he is flying to Dubai to represent India in the WWE Dubai Tryout 2017 which is going to be a six-day long event.

Saurav has become the second wrestler to be invited for the championship after the great Khali!!

Sharing his excitement on this development, Saurav told us, “I am super excited as this is my childhood dream. I am very happy as well as nervous. I will be meeting all the wrestlers whom I have been following as a kid. I am four times national champion in kick boxing. I love wrestling and now the day is here when I will be competing with them at the WWE stage.”

“It’s very difficult to manage both acting and wrestling. I hope my fans and friends pray for me, so that I achieve success. If I manage to do good, I will be seen in the WWE for the next 10 years. I really want all the good wishes from everyone,” added Saurav.

We wish you good luck, Saurav.