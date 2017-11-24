Woah! Triple celebrations at Naman Shaw’s wedding

Weddings are always full of celebrations and happy moments amongst our dear ones!

The wedding season is back and many tinsel town celebrities are leaving aside their bachelorhood and stepping into a new life by getting hitched.

The good looking actor Naman Shaw tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Nehaa Mishra in Kolkata.

Naman’s good friends from the industry joined the event to shower upon some love and blessings to the newly wed couple.

We hear that, there was a triple celebration at Naman’s wedding!!!

Wondering what could be the reason?

Well, along with Naman and Nehaa's wedding affair, it was his best buddy Nivaan Sen and Neelu Mahadur’s first wedding anniversary and also Amruta Khanvilkar’s birthday. The three special moments were celebrated with lot of fun and frolic.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Nivaan, he said, “It was really a surprise for me how everything was planned at Naman’s wedding. Naman had a grand entry and Neha came in a Doli. Later on, my wife Neelu and I got a surprise as it was our first wedding anniversary. I am really thankful to Naman, his wife Nehaa, Naman’s family and all my friends for the wonderful surprise. We cut the cake and celebrated our anniversary. Amruta’s birthday celebration followed the next. We all had planned a surprise for her as well. So it was full dhamaal with the triple celebrations during the wedding event.”

Lovely! Isn’t it?

Have a look at some of the exclusive pictures from the wedding below -