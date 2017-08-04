Hot Downloads

Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Woah! &TV’s Agniphera completes 100 episodes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Aug 2017 04:41 PM

Time to sing the congratulations jingle for the entire team of &TV’s daily Agniphera (Ravi Raj and Roshan Lal Creations)!!!

The popular soap, starring Ankit Gera, Yuktii Kapoor and Simran Kaur in prominent roles, is set to hit a century tonight (4th August).

The story revolves around Anurag (Ankit Gera) and his two brides Ragini (Yukti Kapoor) and Shrishti (Simran Kaur) who are quite opposite to each other in terms of their attitude.

The interesting twists in the tale have kept the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes.

On the joyous occasion of hitting the milestone of 100 episodes, the entire unit celebrated the moment by cutting a cake on sets in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

When we contacted Ankit, he happily shared with us, “Agniphera is my third show as a lead and I am feeling so happy and blessed that the show has hit 100 episodes. I am so grateful to our director for all the efforts he has put in.”

Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!

