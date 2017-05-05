Hot Downloads

Woh Apna Sa update: Nisha’s dirty tricks to send Baba saa Jail

By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2017 01:44 PM

Time for some high voltage drama in Zee TV’s Woh Apna Sa (Alchemy Productions).

In the upcoming episodes, Nisha (Ridhi Dogra) will bring more trouble in the lives of Jhanvi (Disha Parmar) to throw her out of the Jindal house.

As we saw, Nisha misbehaves with Baba saa (Vikram Sahu) by linking him up with Jhanvi. This would agitate him and he will slap her hard. Thus, to seek revenge, Nisha will tell the entire family that Baba Saa slapped her without any reason.

The drama doesn’t end here!

Nisha will now call the police to get Baba saa arrested, and would play another dirty game. She will inform the family that police has been called by Jhanvi to malign her image.

Later, the women rights organisation will come in to support Nisha for beating up a woman.

Will Jhanvi be able to solve this problem and manage to bring Baba Saa back home?

We buzzed Disha but she remained unavailable to comment.

