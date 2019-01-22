Women Empowerment is a cause close to my heart, says Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is currently essaying the role of Anurag in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, says that women empowerment is a cause that is close to his heart, and that he always looks for opportunities to extend his support to it.

The actor was present as a celebrity guest at Mumbai Marathon to support an NGO which educates and empowers women.

Speaking about the event, Parth said to media, “Women Empowerment is a cause close to my heart and I always look for opportunities to extend my support to it. I admire the good work Vacha Charitable Trust does in educating and empowering women. Through the platform of Mumbai Marathon, I wanted to contribute and support the NGO to the best my abilities.”

“Building respect towards women and helping the disadvantaged women regain control over their lives is something I try to work towards both in my personal life as well as through the roles I takes up. Even my character Anurag in the show is seen doing the same," added the actor, who was also seen in the soap Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

In addition to Parth, the other big-wigs to grace the event were Mary Kom, Kartik Aryan, and Kajal Agarawal.