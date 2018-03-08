On Women’s Day, Mini Mathur turns producer for a travelogue 'Mini Me'

Mumbai: Television host, actress and former model Mini Mathur who has been in the industry for a long time will soon add another feather in her cap. The multi-talented diva, who is already into so many things, will now don the hat of a producer.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Mathur, will turn producer for her upcoming travelogue 'Mini Me.' Lifestyle GEC, TLC, will take a step towards its endeavors of narrating progressive stories with 'Mini Me.' What makes the series special is that it will feature Mini and her 7-year-old daughter Sairah. The duo will explore the sights and sounds of a mother-daughter relationship while travelling across six countries in Europe.

A little birdie, exclusively gave us the scoop that, Mini along with hosting has also produced the show. The lady has kept it under the wraps though, she along with her husband Kabir’s assistants, went ahead to the trip and was the curator of the series. She has also invested money in the show.

In this first-of-its-kind Indian TV series, Mathur, 41, teaches her second born, the important lesson of life in the process of travel, food halts and other not-so touristy things. The 10-part series is a chronicle of an unconventional journey that spans across 6 countries in 25 days.

In an official statement without mentioning much about the production bit Mini revealed other details. “I don’t think a mother-daughter travelogue has been explored earlier on Indian television. I have always felt like I haven’t had any ‘alone time’ with Sairah. I feel she came into this world toughened by the presence of an older sibling, jostling for space in my life & heart. That she only sees a practical, ‘mommy’ side to me. I desperately wanted to rectify this before it was too late,” said, the contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. /p>

“I now understand Sairah, my Mini Me, better than I have ever known her. We came back looking at each other with new eyes and I love how she now believes I can make anything a possibility. I do believe this is one of the best family investments I could have ever made. Because bizarre travel plans are dancing lessons from God."

The show will launch on the occasion of International Women’s day on Friday, 9 March.