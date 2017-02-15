Hot Downloads

Women superior to men in many ways, says Shahid Kapoor

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 05:35 PM
15 Feb 2017 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has a daughter with wife Mira Rajput, finds women superior to men in many ways.

"No man can match up to what a mother does. Women are superior to men in so many ways. Let's learn to appreciate them. And learn to show them love. Every day," the 35-year-old actor tweeted on Wednesday.

The actor welcomed daughter Misha on August 26 last year.

On the film front, Shahid is working on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati" alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in "Rangoon", which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

"Rangoon", which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is set during World War II. Co-produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Rangoon" is slated for release on February 24.

(Source: IANS)

