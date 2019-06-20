WOMEN were manhandled on the sets of FIXER, claims producer Sakett Saawhney!

MUMBAI: While there have been reports on and off about the rising amount of crimes in the city, the one crime that is spreading like fire is hooliganism.

Actors work hard and put in their best effort to shoot and bring out the perfect product to entertain the audience and the last thing they want to be subjected to is such a crime. There are a lot of shoot sets in the suburban lines of Mumbai’s Mira Road, and yesterday, one such set was attack by a bunch of hooligans.

We are talking about web-series Fixer, for which the actors, director, and producer were shooting. Around 4: 30 PM yesterday, 5 to 6 men barged inside the sets with sticks and rods, and the cast and crew were shaken up by this incident. Producer Sakett Saawhney gave a brief comment in a video and stated that the goons were drunk and insisted that it was their property and that they cannot shoot there. He also claimed that there was no scope for discussion with them. Sakett even went on to give details about the police encouraging such hooliganism. Hence, they are not approaching the cops.

The producer also said that the female crew was manhandled and that the DOP is injured. Director Sohum Shah is left with a dislocated shoulder.

Take a look at the video.

We tried contacting the actors but could not get through to them.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.