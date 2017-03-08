WomensDay: Empowerment for Rubina Dilaik began in her own family

Rubina Dilaik has always been an actor who has been daring and confident in the career decisions she has made!! Her decision to play the very sensitized character of a transgender in the unique and popular show on Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has yet again proven that a woman who dares to challenge herself will always emerge victorious!!

Today on 8 March, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, we at Tellychakkar.com talked to Rubina on the various attributes that a woman should have to grow into an independent and strong woman.

As for Rubina, the best part of being a woman is being a woman. “There are no words to define what being a woman means for me. As for my personal experience, we were brought up in a very conservative family. We are three daughters to my parents, and the way in which our parents have supported us has been outstanding. In a society where the mandate in a family will be to have a son, our parents never made us feel that we don’t have a brother. They have raised us up like the boys of the family. So I will say that empowerment for us began from our family. Though we belonged to a very conservative family, our parents gave us the liberal environment and raised us with a modern outlook. My dad always says, ‘Think globally, act locally’. He used to tell us that when we choose our ways ahead in life, we will be given an open field to do whatever we like. But we should be sincere in whatever we do. When you grow up in such an environment where you are empowered by your family, we tend to follow it in every walk of life. I would want to see every Indian family raising their daughters in the way we have been raised. There is a saying ‘Charity begins at home’. So if our parents and the generation above us understand this, it becomes easier to pass it on to the next generation.”

On her thoughts on woman empowerment, Rubina stated, “In today’s time, we hear a lot about the changes that are happening around us. Yes, it has taken time, but the change has definitely shown up. And it is a progressive change for sure. Now that we have seen a progressive change, the best will be to continue to strive in the direction.”

Rubina felt that the best way to nurture a girl into a confident woman will be to respect her. “Like the saying goes, ‘Rather than killing your daughter to clad yourself, tell your son to respect her’, if a family has no gender bias in looking at both the son and daughter, the mutual respect in itself helps the girl to march forward. A lot depends on how an individual wants to upbring his / her own child. The first teaching for a child is imparted by the mother. If we realize how important a life is, a human being is, I think the question of a boy or girl will get to be secondary. If a father brings up his daughter by securing her thought process and by taking pride in her daughter’s achievements, it just manifests in the child’s upbringing. Many of my friends have daughters and I have seen how beautifully they are bringing them up.”

On the woman characters that TV needs to imbibe, Rubina explained, “Our Indian history provides us with a lot of brave,courageous, impactful women like Jhansi Ki Rani, Indira Gandhi etc. Adaptation to this real life characters will be great, I feel. For us as a nation, it will be more knowledgeful, and will come with freshness in concept. So it will be great if we could bring in an such real life characters and make them into beautiful characters on screen.”

When asked about the actresses in the current era, who she considers as talented, Rubina pointed out, “In TV, Jennifer Winget and Sakshi Tanwar are fine actors. In movies, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene are the ones I adore and appreciate.”

Last but not the least, when we asked Rubina on what Women’s Day means to her, she explained, “This day is just a reminder of how powerful, impactful, wonderful we women are. Every day should be spent in the adulation, appreciation, acknowledgement of this beautiful creation. And Women’s Day is a day of celebration of such an acknowledgement.”

Rubina, very nice thoughts!! Have a great day!!