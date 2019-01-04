Work is more important than a honeymoon: Sheena Bajaj

MUMBAI: Television’s young couple Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit will get married on 22nd January. This decision has surprised their fans and viewers (read here: Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit to get hitched on 22 January).

Their relationship witnessed a few highs and lows, but their love emerged as a winner, with the couple choosing to stick to each other during thick and thin. They are now busy with prepping for their big day (read here: Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit’s wedding preps in full swing).

TellyChakkar exclusively We got in touch with Sheena and had a brief chat about her big day. Sheena said, ‘The preparations are on in full swing, and everybody around is super happy and excited for our big day. It will mostly be a family affair, although we have invited most of our industry friends for the wedding.’

We asked her about her relationship with Rohit, and she said ‘Rohit and I are very good friends, and I feel that is one of the very important factors for anyone to look out in their partners as you fight, laugh, chill, and have someone with you always.’

Every girl dreams of being a bride and the bridal outfit holds a very special place in her heart. Talking about this, Sheena said, ‘I will be wearing rich shades of red and gold with beautiful jewellery. I am very excited about my bridal look.’

When asked about her honeymoon plans, she quipped, ‘There are no such plans for now. We will go with flow and might decide on it after the wedding ceremonies. I believe work is more important than a honeymoon.’

Marriages come along with a lot of responsibilities. We asked her if she is ready for the same. Sheena replied, ‘I have always been a very responsible person. Even in my childhood, I was pretty responsible. I think I will make for a very responsible wife and daughter-in-law.’

We asked her about her bond with Rohit’s parents, to which she said, ‘I have a wonderful bond with his family. His mother is very warm and supportive. They reside in Jaipur, and I’m from Mumbai. Thus, there are a lot of cultural gaps despite which we have an amazing understanding of each other’s values. His mother cooks amazing food for me, and hopefully, I will do the same after marriage. We absolutely enjoy our tea time together, which is filled with a lot of chats, giggles, and laughter.’

Here’s wishing the couple all the best for their happily ever after.