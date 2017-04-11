Hot Downloads

News

Workaholic Param Singh stays away from social media

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 11:14 AM

Actor Param Singh says he prefers to focus more on his professional life, and so he is not active on social media.

Param is only on Twitter -- that too for promoting his show "Ghulaam".

"There is a line between professional and personal life. I like to concentrate more on my work and through my work build my fan base, rather than having a fan base for the selfies I put up. So, I am not on Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp."

"I am on Twitter largely to talk about my show and my character and nothing more," Param said in a statement.

"Each morning, I look forward to putting on my make-up, rehearsing my lines and getting in front of the camera. I am obsessed about acting and all I want to do is act," he added.

"Ghulaam", aired on Life OK, also features Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala.

(Source: IANS)

Param Singh, Ghulaam, Whatsapp, Vikkas Manaktala, Niti Taylor

