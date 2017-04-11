Workaholic Param Singh stays away from social media

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
Actor Param Singh says he prefers to focus more on his professional life, and so he is not active on social media.
Param is only on Twitter -- that too for promoting his show "Ghulaam".
"There is a line between professional and personal life. I like to concentrate more on my work and through my work build my fan base, rather than having a fan base for the selfies I put up. So, I am not on Facebook, Instagram or Whatsapp."
"I am on Twitter largely to talk about my show and my character and nothing more," Param said in a statement.
"Each morning, I look forward to putting on my make-up, rehearsing my lines and getting in front of the camera. I am obsessed about acting and all I want to do is act," he added.
"Ghulaam", aired on Life OK, also features Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala.
(Source: IANS)
