Actor Sanjay Kapoor, who turned 52 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday by working on his upcoming TV show "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara".

After "Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny", Sanjay will be returning after a decade on the small screen with the new Star Plus entertainer, which is slated to go on air from October 23.

"I'm really excited for my show and I'm giving it my all. Yes, promotions have kept me busy, but it's a great feeling to be working on your birthday. I feel blessed," Sanjay said in a statement.

"I will complete my shoot and later go for dinner with my family and spend quality time with them," he added.

In "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara", Sanjay will be seen as Anant Mathur, a well-settled family man who falls in love with a young girl Ahana (played by Smiriti Kalra).

(Source: IANS)