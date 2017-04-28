Working with Rajan is always a great learning experience: Sachin Tyagi

Actor Sachin Tyagi is glad that his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is doing well, and his role as Manish Goenka is getting terrific response from audience.

When asked about it, he says, “Indeed, this is a role which has got positive response from the audience in the past few months. I have not experienced so much love which I am getting for this character. When we went to Bikaner, there was a huge crowd at the shoot. We were told by the staff that, similar euphoria occurred in 1992 when Shatriya had been shot over there. We had hundreds of people coming to see us and get a picture of us. Bikaner definitely revealed how popular we are. I can now imagine what Shah Rukh Khan feels on stage!

He gives the credit for the show’s success, besides the team on the show, to producer Rajan Shahi saying, “This show has given me a lot of visibility in the world. Working with Rajan Shahi is always a great learning experience. He is a real example of being humble and down to the earth inspite of being successful. He has produced super hit shows like Bidaai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and he has no air about himself. I am yet to see any producer so secure. I look forward to variations whenever he calls me.”

Sachin feels that life has come a full circle for him, considering his wife Rakshanda has also worked with Rajan Shahi. He says, “It’s a small industry. We have worked together for a couple of shows and now I am working with the person who directed her. In fact, our children are in the same class. Our children study together and party together,l so life is coming at least half a circle if not full!”

True, and we hope that your association remains strong!