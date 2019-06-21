World Music Day: TV actors talk about why they love music!

MUMBAI: Rehaan Roy: I love music. I feel my life is incomplete without music. Music is an expression of your emotion. Old Hindi music, especially by R.D. Burman sir is my all-time favorite. But yes, my music playlist changes with my mood. Though I can’t play any particular instrument very well, yes, I’m a very good listener. I love to hear someone playing the piano, violin and yes guitar is something that I can enjoy anytime.

Angad Hasija: I like Bollywood music especially the Sufi sung songs. If I am alone the whole day the best thing I do is listen to music. I don't know how to play neither have tried to play any instrument but I like it when my friends play the guitar. Music is important in everyone's life as when we are in stress or want a change it helps us a lot as it changes our mind and diverts us from the problems.

Sahil Anand: My favorite type of music is ghazals. I love Ghazals. Music always had a significance in my life because whenever something bad happened with me songs helped me a lot in coming out that bad phase, be it a breakup or maybe I was feeling low. Music is so important in my life. Wherever I go, music is always there with me. I tried learning guitar but I failed badly in that.

Shashank Vyas: For me, music is something which I can’t describe, it means a lot to me. Music has helped me every time in my life. Whatever mood I am in I always listen to music. I love old classics songs. I don't know to play any instrument but I would love to learn one day.

Shivin Narang: My favorite type of music is Bollywood music, I love listening to it. Sometimes I like playing the guitar also. Music is really very important in one's life and the type of music you play designs your day. As an actor, music is an important part of our lives. When we work out the aura and the energy comes from the music played. Also, when we are feeling emotional music soothes us. Music is very essential as it is also a part of acting and it remains in our memory too. I am not a pro but I like playing a little bit of guitar which I am still learning.

Shehzad Shaikh: I always wanted to get associated with music at some point of time, in some way or the other. I believe first what I wanted to do in the world it was dance and sing like Michael Jackson. If you ask me what's your favorite type of music, I will tell you that I am a very easy listener. I listen to all sorts of genres of music. Language is never a barrier but its lot of hip hop, pop music and sometimes offbeat music like psychedelic, sometimes I like jazz. So it totally depends on what kind of a mood I have. Music is significantly important to every single person in the world because scientifically it also proves that music is the only thing that activates your entire brain and your entire body comes into play. Music has been a way of de-stressing of thoughts. I play the piano and I have been playing it since I was really young and it’s one of my favorite instruments.

Ssharad Malhotra: I love all kinds of music be it commercial, Bollywood, retro, trance, house, etc. Well as they say..music is the food of love. It is entertaining, can be a great healer and also very comforting when needed. I always wished to learn an instrument and finally bought myself an acoustic guitar and have been taking lessons too. It’s a great de-stressor. I usually carry my guitar to work where I unwind strumming the chords in between the shots or at breaks. My all time favorite guitarist is Slash & Jimi Hendrix

Sana Makbul: I like all kinds of music. As I am a very moody person, it depends on my mood that which song I want to listen to. But if you still ask me I am a sucker for soft romantic songs. The significance of music is as such that it lifts up my mood, so whenever I feel low or something, I turn on the music. Unfortunately, I don't know how to play any instrument so I like watching and listening to someone who does.

Shubhaavi Choksey: My life revolves around music and always will. There is a famous saying without music, life would be a mistake. I feel the music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. I want to learn how to play the tabla. Hopefully one day I will succeed in doing that.

My favorite genre of music is the melodies of the ’70s and ’80s. The songs of SD and RD Burmans are priceless. There was a time when I wanted to become a DJ.

Helly Shah: I feel music is a language that doesn’t speak in particular words. It speaks in emotions. Where words fail, music speaks. My favorite genre of music is the romantic songs of the ’90s. Songs and lyrics of the ’90s are very melodious and meaningful. I can’t play any instrument sadly. I wish to learn.

Yesha Rughani: My relationship with music happened when I started dancing. Dancing is all about rhythm and you can’t dance without music. So, my connection with music is somehow connected to dancing. But when it comes to listening to music, I like instrumental jazz.

Samir Soni: As far as music is concerned, I think after acting it’s my greatest passion. In fact, sometimes I think that music is a greater passion than acting also. If I was born again I would want to be born as a musician. I love music so much. I have a really varied taste in music which goes from Indian classical to rock, blues, jazz. From a rock concert to listening to Zakir Hussain playing the tabla. I just love all kind of music. In fact, the film that I directed 'My birthday song' I pretty much sat for the music, I had one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. Unfortunately, I do not know how to play any instrument but I have been wanting to play the guitar for the longest time but every time I try it used to hurt my fingers so I couldn't do it, but it’s not too late maybe I'll take a piano which is kind of easier. Music is everything. I call it food for the soul because it kind of regardless in what frame of mind you are in you can find some music that will soothe you, excite you, inspire you or comfort you, I think music and weather are two things which can really affect how you feel about things. Honestly, I like every kind of music that I have heard. I regret not listening to any instrument but that music is food for the soul, so I don't go anywhere without music. Before I go to sleep I listen to music, when I go for a shoot I do my makeup and all with music on and depending on what kind of mood I am in I put that kind of music. Normally when I am shooting I play sufi kind of music like Abida Parveen and also depends on what kind of scene I am doing for a particular film,I listen to the same song over and over again to be in that frame of mind.

Rohitashv Gour: I mostly love classical music and that too filmy because that's what I have heard, like Mohammad Rafi or Manna Dey songs. Songs which are quite popular I like them. Significance of music in my life is that by listening to music you feel peaceful and the body gets relaxed. I know to play a little bit of tabla because my sister used to play the sitar, she has done MBA in music and my younger sister has been in vocal singing, so when she used to play the sitar, I used to play the tabla along with her. I learnt tabla quite well.