Worshipp Khanna, who was last seen on Zee TV’s Sethji is set to make a comeback with a comic drama Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai (Soda Water Productions) on Zee Magic.

The actor will be seen playing a role quite opposite to the character of Ganesh that he played in his previous show.

Worshipp will be seen living a very colorful role in Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai. He will be seen as a parallel lead, who will be quite opposite to Manav (Ravish Desai). His character name will be Ajay but will fondly be known as Raddi Lal because his father is a junk dealer. He will be a loud and funny character.

Acting is never easy and sometimes, it requires the actors to put in some extra efforts to get into the skin of their characters.

Worshipp is required to reduce weight to get into the skin of this role and he is working hard towards it.

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Worshipp shared with us, “I have been provided a personal trainer on the sets and I get two hours break on the sets just to work out and go for a run. Our producer Surbhi (Vanjara) was an actress so she understands the demands of an actor. Whatever I need, I get it on set very easily and I would like to thank my producer Surbhi and Saurabh Vanjara for the support.”

Good luck Worshipp.