Would like to do Bigg Boss and Comedy Circus: Neelu Vaghela

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Neelu Vaghela, who rose to fame for her character of Bhabho in Diya Aur Baati Hum, is all set for her new show Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo on Sony TV. The actress is playing a mother-in-law named Satyadevi.

While talking exclusively to TellyChakkar, Neelu spoke about her interest in reality shows. She said that she is interested in more dancing, singing, comedy, and fun.

We asked Neelu if she would be interested in working in Comedy Circus, which airs on the same channel. ‘Stand-up comedy!’ she exclaims. ‘I don't mind doing it. It is a difficult art. It is not easy to do stand-up comedy and make people laugh,’ she adds.

What about a reality show like Bigg Boss? The actress shows her excitement but says that she won’t be able to do Bigg Boss this year due to her upcoming daily. Asked whether she’ll do it in the future, she says, ‘Yes, why not? But I’ll have fun there. Fights are cool. I’ll sit beside others and watch them fighting.’

Well, knowing her fun side, it’ll be exciting to see her on reality TV!