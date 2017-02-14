Would like to do reality TV shows: Designer Rohit Verma

Fashion designer and TV personality Rohit Verma says he is keen to do a reality show like "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" or host a talk show on the small screen.

Verma has earlier been part of TV shows like "Bigg Boss 3" and "Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout". He was also seen in filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's 2008 film "Fashion".

Asked if he is planning to come back on TV, Verma told IANS over phone: "I keep getting offers from TV. I did 'Style Strip' after 'Bigg Boss', then I did 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout'. Yes, I keep on getting TV offers and there are a couple of things in the pipeline."

"My wings are open, and if I get a good offer, then why not? I want to do 'Jhalak...' because I am a good dancer. I would like to do reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' or a talk show... I am also doing a web series now," he added.

Verma, who has come out with his new collection, says there are a lot of projects in the pipeline for 2017.

Talking about his collection, Verma said: "I have taken inspiration from the Mughal art. I saw a lot of beautiful motifs, so I got inspired by that. So I thought let's come out with a collection which is based on the traditions of India. It's very Mughal and dramatic."

(Source: IANS)