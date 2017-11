Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy says he would love to try his luck in acting.

"I would love to act and try my luck if there is a good character to play which would be very prominent and would be remembered for a long time," Sabyasachi said in a statement.

Sabyasachi is a famous designer and a TV personality and has hosted a cookery show. He was a judge for the audition of Miss India 2017 earlier and hosted many live shows.