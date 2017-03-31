Hot Downloads

Would love to do reality shows: Nehha Pendse

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2017 01:00 PM

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is seen essaying the role of a dominating boss in "May I Come In Madam?", says she would love to do a reality TV show.

"I would love to do reality shows -- be it dance or an action-packed show. All my life, I've always wanted to become a TV host, but that dream is yet to materialise," Nehha said in a statement.

The actress who plays the role of Sanjana in the Life OK show, says she is competing with herself. That is helping her perform better.

"I think healthy competition always gets the best out of you. I believe in competing with myself. Only then I can perform better than yesterday," Nehha added.

She has worked with a lot of newcomers in the past and appreciates their vigour.

"They have a zeal to work hard and have this magnetic excitement. I feel their passion for working is infectious," she said.

(Source: IANS)

