Would love to get stuck on an island with Mouni, Jennifer and Puja: Birthday boy Abhishek

Birthday wishes are pouring in for telly town’s good looking hunk Abhishek Malik (currently seen in &TV’s Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi).

The actor is enjoying a great time as his mom, sister and niece have come down to Mumbai from Delhi, to make the birthday boy’s day special. He is throwing a party for his friends and co-stars from the industry in the evening. He also received a nice welcome on sets today.

On the occasion of his birthday, we made Abhishek answer some fun questions. Read on to know what he said -

Three things that you never forget to do on your birthday?

Firstly, I like to begin my day by taking blessings from my mom and then I visit a nearby Hanuman temple to seek blessings. Today being a Tuesday, as strong Hanuman bhakt, the day is considered very auspicious. I also like to work on my birthday as it makes me happy and the third thing that I never forget to do on my birthday is party hard.

Weirdest gift ever received?

Once I had got a weirdest cake on my birthday, and it was an embarrassing moment for me to cut it.

A birthday gift that you always expect to get?

Getting wishes from my mom is a biggest gift for me; materialistic gifts don’t matter to me. I make sure that my mom is always there with me on my birthday.

The maximum number of cakes you have cut on your birthday?

Seven. Today, I have already cut four cakes so far, and I think I will cross the mark of seven by evening.

One habit of yours that you wish to blow away with your birthday candle?

Since my goals are set and my vision is clear, I tend to stress over them a lot. I want to blow away this habit. I think I should follow the mantra – Tension lene ka nahi, dene ka (laughs).

One thing you hate doing on your birthday?

I hate it when I am not shooting on my birthday because I love to work.

A birthday plan of yours that has always failed...

I love travelling but it never happens because of my shoot schedules. I want to go abroad with my mom but I don’t even have the time to go to Goa because of my shoots. If I am not working then I love to travel around.

What's your idea of having a unique birthday celebration?

I am waiting for the right person to have a unique birthday celebration with. Till the time I am single, I would like to spend my birthday with my loved ones and family. Taking blessings, work and party is an ideal birthday celebration for me but my birthday will be unique only when I will find my partner with whom I will plan out a romantic dinner date.

If you are given a freedom to do anything on your birthday, then what would you do?

I will take Katrina Kaif on a date, wherever she would like to go.

If you are stuck in an island on your birthday, which three TV actors would you consider having with you?

It would be Mouni Roy because she is hot, and Jennifer Winget and Puja Banerjee (Comedy Nights Live) because they are cute.

We wish Abhishek a great birthday.