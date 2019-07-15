Wow! 5 things to watch out for in SET’s upcoming show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Known for experimenting with new concepts and presenting relatable content, Sony Entertainment Television is once again bringing to its viewers another path-breaking show, ‘Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein’ a unique love story of a hearing-impaired boy Yogi, played by Mudit Nayar. With the show set to be a light family drama, here are the 5 things to watch-out in the upcoming show that will air on 15th July, every Monday to Friday, 8:00 pm.



1) Experimental concept



The show will be a full-on entertainment retreat for its viewers representing a unique love story of young hearing-impaired boy ‘Yogi’ and his adventurous life. Slated to be one-of-its kind, the content has never been experimented with any show. It will be for the very first time that SET is launching a show where a hearing-impaired boy will be seen as the lead of the show.



2) Journey of a happy joint family



Show revolving around a joint family is set on the lines of family relations that target the audience across all the age groups. The viewers will see a beautiful journey of a joint family come alive with unconditional love, joy, warmth, and bonding. This story, very adorably depicts how family members support each other and are always there for one other in their happy and sad times.



3) The amalgamation of the fresh and veteran star cast



In the show, viewers will see an interesting amalgamation of fresh faces and veteran star cast. All of them together will bring out their character effectively and make the viewing experience an entertaining one. Veteran actors like Sulbha Arya, Kiran Karmarkar, Swati Shah, Sudhir Pandey who have also been a part of the big screen will be seen along with lead cast Mudit Nayar and Simran Pareenja. Talking about fresh faces, Debattama Saha, a popular fashion photographer turned actor will leave the audiences spellbound with her performance.



4) Unusual love story.



While love has no language, have you ever imagined how a hearing-impaired boy’s love story will flow and how will his journey turn out to be. It will be very interesting to see how Yogi will express his feelings of love and what all difficulties he will face in this process. Bringing in the most unique style of love story, 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' is sweet, full of aroma and also a light family drama which will touch your heart every second. It will be interesting to watch the variety in daily soap adding on to lots of drama, romance, comedy and relatable story-line.



5) In-depth research done behind the show



Lots of effort and workforce are required behind preparing any show. Right from the concept ideation to planning and execution there was a huge team involved in research and analysis. As the show revolves around a hearing impaired boy, Mudit Who plays Yogi had to take classes to thoroughly learn the sign language and get into the character, before starting the shoot. The rest of the lead cast also had to learn the basics of the sign language, and hence there is always a sign language instructor on the sets of 'Ishaaron Ishaaon Mein' to teach them. The maximum research was involved in plotting the yogi’s character where Mudit had to minutely understand and inculcate the personality of a hearing-impaired person.