Sony TV’s popular daily Beyhadh produced by Cinevistaas Ltd. is known for its gripping twist!

Best buddies Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani) have been going through a lot of troubles ever since Maya (Jennifer Winget) has entered their lives.

In the ongoing episodes, viewers have seen how finally Saanjh has rescued Arjun from the cold storage. Meanwhile, Maya has been struggling to escape the jailer’s torture by using different tricks.

Now we hear, Arjun and Saanjh will soon be taking a step ahead towards a new beginning in their lives. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the daily, the family would finally prepare for Saanjh and Arjun’s wedding. The duo will be ready to take nuptial vows while the family would be afraid if Maya will get to know about it and return to create havoc in their lives yet again. Suman (Vibha Bhagat) will be quite worried for Arjun and Saanjh.”

It would be interesting for the viewers to watch if Arjun and Saanjh finally get married without any obstacles or not!

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

