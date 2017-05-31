Wow! Avinash Mishra gifts himself a bike

Guess whose heart is going vroom vroom these days?

Well, he is none other than the young and brawny Sethji actor Avinash Mishra.

Avinash has fulfilled his desire by gifting himself a dream bike. Yes, he has bought a brand new R15 bike, which he just can't stop flaunting.

He shared, “It is a proud moment for me as this is my first bike which I have bought from my own money. My parents are very happy seeing me growing in life. I am a bike lover, so I chose to get two wheelers, than a car. And since I am still young, bike is more fun to travel then in car.”

When asked whom did he take out for a first ride, he replied, “I took my flatmate, as he was with me when I got the handover. However, the entire cast of Sethji loved my bike and had a ride on it.”

Here’s Avinash and his Sethji team posing with his toy. Have a look!