Wow! Mohit Malik and Surbhi Chandna are working together for this project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik and Surbhi Chandna are two big names in the television industry. The two have massive fan following and it will be a treat for their fans to see them together on television, and yes, the two will be seen on a show together.

Colors’ show Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most entertaining reality shows on Indian television. The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. The show has been hosted by a variety of guests right from teen sensations like Jannat Zubair, Anushka Sen, Reem Sheikh, to popular television faces like Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, and Vikas Gupta to name a few.

And now, Surbhi Chandna too will be coming as a guest with popular rapper Badshah in the show and will also be joined by Mohit Malik who is currently being loved as Sikdandar on the show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and he will be seen in a new avatar on the show.

Surbhi shared a lot of posts of behind the scenes from the show, and it will be a treat to watch Surbhi and Mohit together.

Check out the post here:

past seven days