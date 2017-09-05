Full House Media’s popular series Devanshi that airs on Colors’ never fails to surprise the audience with the exciting twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

We hear that, amidst all the tensions going on in Devanshi's (Helly Shah) life, the viewers will get to see some light moments between Pavan (Piyush Sahdev) and Devanshi.

The upcoming episodes will revolve around Devanshi’s birthday. Pavan will leave no stones unturned to make it special.

Our source informs us, “Pavan will beautifully decorate a hall for Devanshi on the occassion of her birthday and get a cake for her. Pavan's sweet gesture will make Devanshi happy. He will also make a collage with all the childhood pics of Devanshi that will make her nostalgic. Pavan will also propose Devanshi during the celebration."

(Read: I can't miss my work-out: Piyush Sahdev)

Meanwhile, Kalki will join forces with Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) and will plan to mar the celebration but all their efforts would be squashed.

Will Devanshi accept Pavan's proposal? Well, the audience will have to wait and watch.

We tried getting in touch with Piyush but he remained unavailable.

Are you guys excited for this track? Do share your thoughts with us.

For more such updates please keep in touch with TellyChakkar.com