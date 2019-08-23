Writers are slaves to TRPs: Saba Mumtaz

MUMBAI: Writer-turned-producer Saba Mumtaz is one of the best in the industry.



Saba has been associated with many successful shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Navya, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, and others.



TellyChakkar got in touch with the intellectual lady and quizzed her about her journey.



Saba’s profile includes many daily soaps as well as historical shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan and Dharam Veer. We asked her about what is difficult in her opinion as a writer, a daily soap or a historic show. She replied, 'I believe historic shows are more difficult as one has to keep several pointers in mind, from the dialects to the culture. It is a big responsibility to helm a historic show.'



When asked if TRPs play a role in the storytelling, she said, 'TRPs play a very important and integral part of any narrative. At times, we as writers have to make several changes in the story if the TRPs are low. Sometimes, we also have to compromise on the original concept and go ahead with what the audience wants from the show.'



We asked Saba if she has ever received hate mails from fans who do not like the track of a show. She replied, 'Not really. Fans have their opinions, likes, and dislikes, but I’ve personally not received any hate mails.'



Saba is now on a break to focus on the script of her upcoming movie projects.



Here’s wishing her all the best for the same.