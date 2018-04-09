Home > Tv > Tv News
Writers Galaxy Studios to recreate the magic of Mughal-e-Azam on TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Apr 2018 06:42 PM

Mumbai: Indian historical drama Mughal-e-Azam whose magic and magnificence remains unmatched even today has created benchmark for its screenplay, dialogue, songs, and acting. No film till date has come close to the picturization of this cult-classic.

K. Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam holds the record for taking longest time to get made in history of Indian cinema. The masterpiece featured Dilip Kumar as Salim, Prithviraj Kapoor as Akbar and Madhubala as Anarkali.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the magnus opus Mughal-e-Azam’s magic will be recreated on Indian television.  The project will be produced by the acclaimed writer Anirudh Pathak under his banner Writers Galaxy Studios.

Anirudh has earlier rolled out Prithvi Vallabh on Sony TV and Chandrashekhar on Star Bharat.

According to our sources, Anirudh is in talks with Colors to launch the show.

When we contacted Anirudh  he declined the news.

So, guys, who do you think can depict the iconic characters of Salim, Akbar and Anarkali in the epic saga?

