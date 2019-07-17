Written Update: Arjun And Shefali’s Love Story Ends in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Sameer thinking to call Shefali to know about Naina. Pandit tells her number. Sameer calls on her number, but nobody picks the call. Anand talks to Naina and asks her to sleep.



Naina’s voiceover tells that family members always stop them according to their age, and says she had realized her responsibility and elders’ trust on her. Pandit tells that it will be morning in sometime. Sameer sees Naina’s reflection and gets happy. Tu dena saath mera…..plays….He says it is assurance that Naina is fine. Munna and Pandit ask Sameer to come.



Shefali and her mum are leaving from Ahmedabad. Arjun is going for his cricket practice. Shefali sees him. Arjun says I am sorry. Shefali asks why you are sorry, I shall be sorry for loving a cheap, coward and betrayal man.



Arjun says I am sorry and tells that Papa tried to commit suicide. Shefali says that’s why you proved me characterless. She says you have lost my love and your self-respect. You will hate yourself and can’t see yourself in mirror. She says she is not running away from here, but going as she doesn’t want to cheap faces of society members here.



Naina comes there. Shefali asks if she is thinking her wrong. Naina says no. Shefali says if you can accept infront of your family that you love Sameer and says if you can’t like Arjun then leave Sameer. She says Sameer is very insensitive and can’t bear your refusal.



She asks her to Sameer before her love gets more stronger. She says you might not be coward like Arjun, but do you have the courage to tell your family members. Naina’s voiceover tells that Shefali and Arjun’s love story came to an end after she left and her talks raised a question mark on Sameer and her relationship.