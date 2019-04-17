Written Update : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira decides to expose Puru Mama

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ila being unhappy with Naira.



She confronts her for falsely accusing her father. The latter decides to confide in Karthik. Meanwhile, Mansi feels she should reveal the truth to Naira as she doesn't want her to suffer the same way.



Mansi meets Naira, and just when she is about to speak her mind, Puru Mama stares at her from a distance. This gives Mansi cold feet. She gets terribly scared and leaves the place without telling anything to Naira. The latter notices Puru Mama's presence and suspects him for frightening Mansi.



Naira is baffled. Later, she finds Kartik



being upset with someone over the phone. She learns that the person was talking ill about Puru Mama. Naira realises that the only way she can expose Puru Mama is by collecting evidence against him.



Ila warns Naira not to speak against her dad. But Naira is determined to expose Puru Mama. She tells her that she won't give in to pressure. All Naira knows by now is that no one would believe her story unless she has evidence in hand.



At Gayu and Samarth's mehendi ceremony, Naira finds Mansi missing from the functions. She wonders what Mansi wanted to tell her and tries to figure out the reason of her absence from the ceremony.



