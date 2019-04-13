Written Update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Suhasini dadi apologises to Naira

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Suhasini realising her mistakes and apologising to Naira. She says she never thought about it in this way. She says she is not just a good daughter but the best daughter-in-law and more so a good human being. After the whole drama, Gayu Samarth appears in front of the family. Suhasini asks Gayu to let bygones to bygones and gives her blessing to the couple.

Later, Naira thanks Purshottam for supporting them. At the same time Ila comes there and says that her father is the best. Purshottam asks Naira to join his project if she really wants to thank him.

Gayu and Samarth get engaged amidst celebrations. Kirti sees Gayu not so happy and takes her aside and tells her that she knows what she is going through. And also says that she will slowly get used to it. She tells her that she doesn't need to forget Vivaan but asks her to never compare him with Samarth.

While everyone is dancing, Purshottam tries to touch Naira inappropriately. Mansi sees this and pages him and throws his camera and asks him to stop his disgusting activities. Suhasini tries to stop her but Naira encourages her to speak up. She says that he is a lech and took advantage of her childhood. She reveals that she was abused by him. However, unfortunately, it was Mansi's imagination.

At night, Naira prepares for the presentation that Purshottam had asked her to work on. The couple spends some romantic moments together. Next morning, Naira is late but is surprised to see that Kartik has made all the preparations for her office.