Yaaaay!!! Arjun Bijlani in Colors’ Naagin 2

Colors’ popular supernatural thriller Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is leaving no stones unturned to entertain its viewers with its gripping tale.

The ongoing track of the show revolves around Shivangi’s (Mouni Roy) mission to find her parents killer. The recent episodes of the drama is keeping viewers hooked with its interesting twist and turns.

Now, here is a reason for all the Naagin fans to rejoice!!!

The good looking hunk Arjun Bijlani (currently seen in Star Plus' Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil), who essayed the role of Ritik in the first season, is set enter Naagin 2 soon.

Our source informs, "Arjun is shooting for the upcoming episodes of Naagin 2 that will be part of Ritik's flashback sequences."

We tried reaching out to Arjun but he remained unavailable for comments.

Are you excited to see Arjun in Naagin 2? Do let us in know in the comment section below.