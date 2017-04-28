Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Prince Narula
Prince Narula
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Naura
Naura

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which love story is your current favourite?

Which love story is your current favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Yaaaay!!! Arjun Bijlani in Colors’ Naagin 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2017 05:19 PM

Colors’ popular supernatural thriller Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is leaving no stones unturned to entertain its viewers with its gripping tale.

The ongoing track of the show revolves around Shivangi’s (Mouni Roy) mission to find her parents killer. The recent episodes of the drama is keeping viewers hooked with its interesting twist and turns.

Now, here is a reason for all the Naagin fans to rejoice!!!

The good looking hunk Arjun Bijlani (currently seen in Star Plus' Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil), who essayed the role of Ritik in the first season, is set enter Naagin 2 soon.

Our source informs, "Arjun is shooting for the upcoming episodes of Naagin 2 that will be part of Ritik's flashback sequences."

We tried reaching out to Arjun but he remained unavailable for comments.

Are you excited to see Arjun in Naagin 2? Do let us in know in the comment section below.

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, Colors, Naagin 2, Star Plus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Balaji Telefilms,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top