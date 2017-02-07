Yaaay! Ishita to get back home in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The Bhalla parivar will soon dance on the ‘Happy Song’ in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms).

Why?

Because the daily will see a major track opening up leading to the reunion of Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman (Karan Patel).

As viewers would know, Ishita, who had been angered over Raman’s accusation of getting their daughter arrested, had left the house.

Now, the star-crossed lovers will finally get a chance to get together again; courtesy Mrs Bhalla (Shehnaz Rizwan).

Shares a source, “Mrs Bhalla will feign to be ill and ask Ishita to come and meet her. Lost between her anger and her love towards her mother-in-law, Ishita will choose the latter and get back home, suitcase in hand.”

Awww...pyaari bahu!

But here comes a twist. As she will be enjoying some moments in solitude with Raman trying to build bridges, she will find out that Mrs Bhalla being all fit and fine. Disgusted by the act, she will blame Raman for the same and accuse him of letting his mom lie in order to get her home.

She will also threaten to leave the house once again and stay with Mani (Sumeet Sachdev) instead.

Oh no! Will the two manage to reunite? Only time will tell.

We could not connect with the actors for their comment.