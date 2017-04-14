Hot Downloads

Yaay! Mugdha Chaphekar back on screen

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017 06:25 PM

Pretty and talented Mugdha Chaphekar, who was last seen on SAB TV’s Saheb Biwi Aur Boss, is all set to return to the small screen after a gap.

We hear that Mugdha will soon be seen on a Marathi show. Interestingly, this is her debut in the Marathi industry.

Our source informs us that, Mugdha will soon feature in an upcoming story of the popular episodic series Prem He that airs on Zee Yuva.

The title of the story is Sakhi, which will revolve around Shilpa (Mugdha Chaphekar) and a married man (Saurabh Ghokhle), who would be unhappy with his married life. The story will depict how Shipla's entry will change his life.

When we contacted Mugdha, she told us, “I really liked the character and content of the show. Its my first ever Marathi show and I am quite excited about it."

The episode will air in the coming week.

