News

Yam to die on Colors’ Shani

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jan 2017 05:56 PM

We had already reported that soon Colors’ popular mythological series Karmphal Daata Shani (Swastik Productions) will depict the tale of the evolution of Yamraj.

Now, we are here to update you with some more developments in the track.

Our source informs us, “The ongoing fight sequence between Shani (Kartikey Malviya) and Yam (Devish Ahuja) will result into the death of Yam. Eventually, Shani will be blamed for the death of Yam. So, Shani will go to Mahadev (Tarun Khanna) and request him to give life to Yam again as he wasn’t wrong. Mahadev will agree to it and he will bless Yam with another life and that’s how the evolution of Yamraj will happen.”

That’s how Yamraj will become the first person on earth to get alive after his death.

When we contacted Devish Ahuja, he said, “It’s going to be an interesting sequence and will be fun shooting for it.”  

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

