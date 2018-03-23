Home > Tv > Tv News
Yami Gautam to debut on the digital platform

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2018 07:06 PM

Mumbai : Actress Yami Gautam is geared up to make her debut in the digital space as a guest in conversation with comedian Abish Matthew on the show titled Son of Abish.

The third season of the show will have Yami as its first guest. She will be accompanied by comedian Kenny Sebastian, read a statement.

Yami said: "Shooting for Abish's show was an incredible experience. There wasn't a single dull moment at the shoot for the episode. I think personally,  the digital platform is extremely transparent as the feedback is almost instant. People connect directly with you as there's real time interaction to the content. And today some of the best formats and content is available on the digital world and it's an exciting time for the entertainment business."

Currently, Yami is prepping herself for Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor where she is playing a lawyer. 

(Source: IANS) 

