Yamini to get the Naagmani; Kapalika to die in Naagin 2

The current twists and turns on Colors’ popular supernatural series Naagin 2 is keeping viewers hooked onto the show.

Yamini’s (Sudha Chandran) effort to take the Naagmani is on and she can go to any extent to get it in her hands. Now, we hear that in the upcoming episodes of the popular drama, Yamini would cross all limits to take the Naagmani (cobra pearl) from Shivangi (Mouni Roy).

Will Yamini be successful this time? Read on:

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming tracks, Yamini would plot an accident for Rocky (Karanvir Bohra). In return, Yamini would ask for the Naagmani from Shivangi. Seeing Rocky’s life in danger, Shivangi would hand the pearl to her.”

Further, our source has also informed us that following some rather interesting twists, Kapalika (Kalyani Chaitanya) would die.

We tried but could not reach to Kalyani for a confirmation.

Stay tuned for more updates.