Y.A.R.O will stay close to my heart: Aniruddh Dave

With more than 200 episodes, SAB TV’s first sci-fi comedy show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan is finally coming to an end.

The show’s last episode aired on 22 May with YARO surrendering to the police, and instead of arresting him; the commissioner rewards his creator Prof. Govardhan Aggrawal (Rakesh Bedi) for his amazing invention.

The show had a successful run of more than ten months.

We at TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Aniruddh Dave, who played the main lead of YARO to know his overall experience.

Read on..

“First of all, I played the role of a robot human aka a humanoid; so it was a one of a kind character. I’ve done roles like Indu Singh in Star Plus’ Ruk Jaana Nahi, where I played a goon. If you compare all my roles over the years, YARO stands in complete contrast,” he says.

How did it feel playing YARO? “As an actor, we all get attached to our characters. Plus, if it’s a meaty role, what more to ask for? YARO is very close to my heart. I had to go through intensive reading and speech techniques to execute the role. I had to learn a completely new body language. I got to work closely with a veteran actor like Rakesh Bedi which was a very enriching experience,” says Aniruddh.

He being from a theatrical background, we asked Aniruddh if he has any theatre projects coming up, to which he says, “I couldn’t do a single play during YARO, so now I will work on that. I do have a few plays coming up. I have time to work on my scripts now.”

Any plans for television? To which he says, “I am very choosy about the roles I pick. It’s been ten years in the industry and I’ll do a show as soon as I get an interesting role. I have taken a break for now, I needed time to relax and rejuvenate myself. I visited Dehradun and spent peaceful time on the banks of Ganga. Once I’m in Mumbai, work starts again.”

We wish Aniruddh all the best for future endeavours!