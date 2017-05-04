Yash Dasgupta to grace Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar

Time to smile as we bring a piece of good news for the fans and admirers of Yash Dasgupta!

The handsome dude, who recently made headlines for acting in Bengali films like Gangster and One, is all set to rock the stage of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar.

Yash is also known for television series like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Na Aana Is Des Laado.

So, gear up to catch the actor in the coming episode of the comedy show.

It will be aired on 4 May at 10 pm.

