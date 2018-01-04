Yash Patnaik elated on Param- Harshita starrer Black Coffee’s high ratings, says season 2 is on cards

Param Singh and Harshita Gaur starrer Black Coffee was Beyond Original’s debut venture on the digital space. The series not just managed to grab over a million views on YouTube, but also has been receiving accolades for its content. The series as of now has garnered around 10 million views. Helmed by well-known producer Yash Patnaik, the series has now added another feather to its cap. The digital series has earned 9.4 ratings on Internet Movie Database IMDb. The online database is a huge portal for TV shows and movies around the globe. With such massive ratings, Black coffee is the third highest rated web series in the country.

The enamoring Yash Patnaik seemed pretty elated with the happenings of his baby project. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Yash shared his excitement and plans for Beyond Originals.

“It is definitely encouraging. The show is being appreciated by all. It doesn’t have a huge budget or a big star cast. It’s a strong content driven show. At a time when a lot of disruptive content is happening, we wanted to give the audience a different content which is simple, relatable and doesn’t go heavy on your head or heart. We thought of going simple with Black Coffee. The audience’s reaction has been really good,” Yash says.

He also informed that they have joined hands with Sony LIV. Talking more about it, he says, “We’ve joined hands with Sony LIV, so now the series is also going to be available on the platform. We’ve received encouragement from other OTT platforms. Plus we’ve reached around 1 Lakh subscribers and a rating on IMDb which is an authentic parameter is an icing on the cake.”

This is not the first time that Yash’s content has garnered good ratings on the online database. Earlier Beyond Dreams’ Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke had a rating of 9.3 points, which is highest ever for a TV show. Yash continues, “Our content delivers number and ratings are vindication of your conviction. It helped us believe that good content will get appreciated.”

With such a successful stint, the second season is already in pipeline. He says, “Season 2 has been a huge demand. We’ll be coming back with season 2. We ended the first season with a cliffhanger. We shot for two conclusions one with close ended and the other with open ended. After the good response that we got past 2nd episode we decided to keep the cliffhangers. The series will take a couple of months.”

Currently the digital medium is witnessing plethora of web series high on adult content. However Yash is particular that Beyond Originals won’t stick to the adult content. Yash shares, “We used certain cuss words in the first few episodes of Black Coffee however we realized we don’t need it. In Beyond Originals, we’ll have filters; it’s never going to be a mix bag of everything. Our filter says no cuss words and no sleaze in our content. That is a filter we have to maintain since we have to cater to a certain section of the audience.”

The production house is planning to release a series every alternate month. Currently the team is prepping for launching its next series titled Vodka Shots starring Sanaya Irani.