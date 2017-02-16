Yash Tonk in Rashmi Sharma’s Sony TV show

Actor Yash Tonk who recently welcomed his bundle of joy, his new-born daughter is already back to work!!

And this time the talented actor will be seen in a brand new avatar, is what we hear!!

Wondering about the show he will be seen in?

Well, Yash has been roped in for a very important role in Rashmi Sharma’s upcoming love story for Sony TV.

A credible source tells us, “Yash Tonk who has had a huge body of work both in TV and on the big screen, will play the big brother in the show. He will be the over-protective, yet authoritative brother of the female lead, played by Siya Ke Ram fame Madirakshi Mundle.”

We also hear that for a change, Yash will be getting into a grey-shaded character too!!

When contacted, Yash confirmed the news with Tellychakkar.com saying, “Yes, I am doing the show. But you will have to call me back in a week’s time for clarity.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

Yash was recently seen in Balaji Telefilms’ Pavitra Bandhan and Zee TV’s Yeh Vaada Raha.

As we know, the yet untitled show will be a modern age Romeo-Juliet love story. Vishal Vashishtha plays the male lead, with Madirakshi being his love interest.

Are you excited to see Yash Tonk in action? Drop your comments here..