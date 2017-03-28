Yash Tonk takes 'gurudakshina' from co-actors

Actor Yash Tonk, who will be seen in the TV show "Jaat Ki Jugni", has been taking fees from his co-stars for conducting Haryanvi language training sessions on set.



"It's fun to take 'gurudakshina' from co-actors for teaching them Haryanvi. So every other day, someone or the other is giving me a treat or the entire unit of 'Jaat Ki Jugni'," Yash said in a statement.



The fee is to do with food.



An insider from the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show said: "The actors requested him to provide Haryanvi training sessions. He has accepted their request provided they pay fees to him. So on a daily basis, his co-actors get trained by him and give him 'gurudakshina'. Yash demands delicious food from them and asks them to distribute sweets to everyone on set."

