Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Priya Bhatija

What is Priya Bhatija watching on the small screen?

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the best mother currently?

Smita Bansal , Savita Prabhune , Shilpa Tulaskar
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will Priyanka and Rajbeer get married in Perfect Bride?

Priyanka and Rajbeer
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Yash Tonk takes 'gurudakshina' from co-actors

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 04:41 PM

Actor Yash Tonk, who will be seen in the TV show "Jaat Ki Jugni", has been taking fees from his co-stars for conducting Haryanvi language training sessions on set.

"It's fun to take 'gurudakshina' from co-actors for teaching them Haryanvi. So every other day, someone or the other is giving me a treat or the entire unit of 'Jaat Ki Jugni'," Yash said in a statement.

The fee is to do with food.

An insider from the set of the Sony Entertainment Television show said: "The actors requested him to provide Haryanvi training sessions. He has accepted their request provided they pay fees to him. So on a daily basis, his co-actors get trained by him and give him 'gurudakshina'. Yash demands delicious food from them and asks them to distribute sweets to everyone on set."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Yash Tonk, gurudakshina, co-actors, TV actor, Jaat Ki Jugni, Haryanvi language, training sessions,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top