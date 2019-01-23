Yay! Anurag finally tells Prerna that he loves her in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama these days, as Komolika is trying her best to keep Prerna away from Anurag. Meanwhile, Anurag is getting engaged to Mishka.As per the track, Anupam makes Anurag realize his love for Prerna. However, Anurag and Mishka eventually end up exchanging engagement rings.In the upcoming episode, Anurag realizes his love for Prerna and finally tells her that he loves her.

He breaks down and expresses his feelings to Prerna in front of everyone, which shocks the entire family.Prerna also tells Anurag how much she loves him.It will be interesting to see how Mohini reacts to this new development. Will she accept her son's love for Prerna?