News

Yay! Anurag finally tells Prerna that he loves her in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 01:24 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama these days, as Komolika is trying her best to keep Prerna away from Anurag. Meanwhile, Anurag is getting engaged to Mishka.

As per the track, Anupam makes Anurag realize his love for Prerna. However, Anurag and Mishka eventually end up exchanging engagement rings.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag realizes his love for Prerna and finally tells her that he loves her.


He breaks down and expresses his feelings to Prerna in front of everyone, which shocks the entire family.

Prerna also tells Anurag how much she loves him.

It will be interesting to see how Mohini reacts to this new development. Will she accept her son's love for Prerna?
Tags > Anurag, Prerna, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komalika, Mishika, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow
Goofy Prerna

Goofy Prerna

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Manish Naggdev
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Saurabh Pande
Saurabh Pande

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days