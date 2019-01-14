YAY! Dil Hi Toh Hai season 2 will air ‘TRI-WEEKLY’

MUMBAI: Dil Hi Toh Hai starring Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani in the lead roles went off-the screens last year in November and while the show completed the run of its first season on Alt Balaji and Sony TV, Ekta Kapoor has taken to Instagram to announce its second season. She seems to be extremely excited about it!



Ekta announced that Dil Hi Toh Hai season 2 will air in the month of February and will be a tri-weekly show. Yes! The show will air exclusively on Alt Balaji on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.



Additionally, the TV Czarina also mentioned that the new seasons Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and Puncch Beat will also broadcast on the app and questioned her followers as to which one are they super excited to watch! Take a look:

