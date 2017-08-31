A lot has been happening with the GEC Sony TV. Just recently, there has been reports of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air along with Pehredaar Piya Ki.

Now, TellyChakkar has some exclusive scoop on the channels' recent developments.

The popular finite series, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke is all set to comeback on the TV screens. On public demand the makers of Beyond Dreams and the channel are now forced to bring the show back.

According to our sources, "The show will be another finite series and will continue from where it ended. It will only be there for a short time."

The treatment of the show will remain the same. There won't be any changes in the starcast and the shooting for the serial will commence in the next few days.

The show is slated to air post Diwali.

We got in touch with producer Yash Patnaik who confirmed the news. We also tried to get in touch with Erica and Shaheer, however they remained unavailable.

As of now the viewers can cherish the fact that the show is coming back on your TV screens.