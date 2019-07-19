News

Ye Risthey Hai Pyar Ke: Kuhu and Kunal are engaged!

MUMBAI: Kuhu and Kunal, from Rajan Shahi's Ye Risthey Hai Pyar Ke, are engaged and we can’t keep calm! Talking about the same, actor Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Kuhu says, “It's quite surreal, but as you would imagine getting engaged is a joyous thing with all the love coming your way. So, yeah, I would say I am in a happy space.”


People are loving the couple and that feels amazing, she adds, “I am touched beyond words. And of course, one feels enormous gratitude and love towards the people who have made it such a success. Much love to them,” she says.

Ask her if she prefers arranged marriage or love marriage, and she says, “To each its own. We don't have to construct these binaries. Love is quite democratic. It is everywhere. Can we say daffodils are better than chrysanthemums? We must invest in love, rest is just noise.”

Well, marriage is a long way off for the actor as she wants to concentrate on her work now. “I am single at the moment and am happy with that. I have a lot of good work coming my way and all my energies are reserved for that” she says.

